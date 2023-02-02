Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2023 --A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies, the industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities clean, offers a number of power washers to commercial clients in Nassau, Norwalk, Suffolk, Stamford, Danbury, Brooklyn, and the surrounding areas. Power washers combine the utility of high-pressure water with the enhanced cleaning power of heat to make a potent cleaner.



It might be funny to say it, but power washers do have a lot of power. This is due to the combination of both the pressure of the water as well as the fact that the water is heated. Hot water helps to clean things much better than cold water, but don't make the mistake of thinking that anything and everything can benefit from using a power washer. There are some things that shouldn't have a power washer used on them.



There are many surfaces that should be avoided with a power washer because the likelihood that they will be ruined is very high. Heavy equipment and similar vehicles should have no problem dealing with a power washer, and the same can be said for concrete and other hard surfaces. But when it comes to wood, light metal like aluminum, painted surfaces, and more, these should be avoided because it is possible to damage if not ruin these.



Don't forget that the pressure of the water that is coming out of the end of the nozzle for a power washer can be very damaging, so it is important to control the trigger of your power washer as well as where that nozzle is pointed. If possible, when using it on a new surface for the first time, test out the power washer on an inconspicuous area to see how the surface reacts.



