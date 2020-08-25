Power2Manifest Launches Cricut Class Bundle to Simplify Making Decor, Gifts, T-Shirts & Crafts

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2020 --Who doesn't need a side hustle right now? Enter the Power2Manifest Cricut Class Bundle - AKA the personification of DIY entrepreneurship. Offering people a way to work from home while learning a new way to use their creativity, the class bundle is on-point. It teaches a simplified way to use a Circuit vinyl cutting machine to create personalized shirts, cups, paper crafts, and home decorations. Typically a craft with a steep learning curve, the class bundle is made up of three classes for on-demand step-by-step direction on how to use the software Design Space. Do any crafty gals out there want to be a woman in business?



Chaketa Renee', the owner of Power2Manifest, said, "The software can be a bit tricky. But, with the right help, it's doable. Once I perfected my craft, I wanted to teach other women how to use Design Space for Cricut so they can start their own home business like I did."



Unlike the tiring YouTube videos and blogs that flood the marketplace, the Cricut Class Bundle cuts right to the chase, pardon the pun. Noted as a "jump-start on the Cricut learning curve," the crafting classes help students start selling crafts sooner. As a bonus, ongoing support is offered through a private Facebook community. It's there that like-minded friendships are supported, and answers to questions abound in real-time.



