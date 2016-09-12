PowerBTC Offers Fast, Easy Bitcoin Exchange at 10% over Market Value

Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --PowerBTC ( http://www.PowerBTC.com ), a newcomer to the global cryptocurrency market, is revolutionizing the Bitcoin exchange industry by offering sellers an unprecedented price: over 10% of the current market value. Without charging fees, PowerBTC offers a straightforward Bitcoin exchange service with guaranteed anonymity.



How PowerBTC Offers A Full 10% Above Market Value



How exactly can PowerBTC offer Bitcoin sellers 10% over market value, while still making a profit? The answer lies in their reselling strategy. PowerBTC caters primarily to Bitcoin sellers in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Denmark. However, the company is reselling the coins in the Middle East, where the coins command a higher price. As a result, they can offer sellers in the English-speaking world such a competitive price. By leveraging their market savvy, PowerBTC has found a way to offer unprecedented returns on Bitcoin investment.



An Easier Way to Sell Bitcoin



Over the last five years, Bitcoin has taken the world by storm. As the world's premier cryptocurrency, it has introduced a revolutionary new approach to commerce-- as well as a savvy investment that can bring substantial returns.



When the market is right, Bitcoin investors intend to sell their coins. PowerBTC's simple, streamlined website makes it easy and intuitive to quickly exchange bitcoins for USD. The site doesn't require users to fill in an extensive registration form. True to the spirit of cryptocurrency, this helps users stay completely anonymous as they reap the rewards of their bitcoin investment. It also speeds up the process, letting users exchange their bitcoins almost instantly.



PowerBTC is a decentralized, person-to-person bitcoin exchange service. Unlike other trading sites, which function like a stock market, PowerBTC lets users sell their bitcoins to another person directly. Not only is this true to the original intent of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but it removes corporate overhead. This allows the company to provide its service without any fees.



Once a transaction is complete, getting paid is simple. PowerBTC offers payments through Paypal, Western Union, or bank transfer. Within 48 hours, sellers receive their payment in USD. The site also offers an escrow service, helping buyers remain protected against fraud.



Connecting the World to the Internet Economy



Decentralized and fully anonymous, PowerBTC embraces the spirit of cryptocurrency. By allowing people to trade with one another directly, they've perfected a lean, fast, and highly accessible approach to selling Bitcoin. Because the service is organized with minimal overhead, they can offer their service with zero fees, as well as offering payments above the going market value. As Bitcoin continues to grow and evolve, PowerBTC is leading the way toward an easier, more accessible market for the cryptocurrency, helping make it available and attainable for people around the world.



About PowerBTC

PowerBTC ( http://www.PowerBTC.com ) is an anonymous, decentralized, peer-to-peer service for buying Bitcoin. Their approach is fast and simple: no fees, no registration, and convenient payment in USD within 48 hours of a sale.