PowerDock Makes It Easy to Charge Multiple Devices at Once

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2018 --Between laptops, tablets, smartphones, spare batteries and more, today's consumers have a lot of devices they need to charge. Wrangling multiple charging cables and searching for electrical outlets can be a big hassle, especially while on the go. The PowerDock aims to solve this common problem by enabling users to charge all of their devices in the same place and at the same time.



The charging station is about the size of a mouse pad so it is easy for users to fit on their desks at the office or at home. The device includes three USB charging outputs and also supports Qi wireless charging. It has two power input points to keep the dock itself charged.



The PowerDock is designed to go along with users wherever they go. When fully charged, it has a capacity of 10,000mAh, enough to fully charge a smartphone two to three times. The charging station can accommodate up to five devices at the same time.



Quick Charge 3.0 gets wired devices charged quickly so users don't feel the need to be chained to the charging station all day. Modern smartphones can get a full charge in one to two hours, depending on the specific device. Qi wireless charging can fill a smartphone battery in two to three hours.



The docking station is made from high-quality, durable aluminum. This makes it easy to wipe clean to remove fingerprints, dust and other debris. The PowerDock also works great as a mouse pad, giving the device even more functionality. Protective storage sleeves for the device will also be available.



The creators of the PowerDock have already built and tested the prototype and are ready to move to full production. To achieve this goal, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding target of $10,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already more than doubled its target, bringing in over $25,000.



Campaign backers will receive discounted rates on purchasing PowerDocks. The expected retail price of the product is $99. Early backers can get one for just $69. Protective sleeves will retail for $12, but campaign contributors can get one for just $5. The creators aim to begin shipping products to customers in August 2018, once the initial production run has been completed.