Powerful New APP Protects Android Phones from Spying and Protects Privacy

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --A Powerful new APP developed by Ziklag Systems global engineering team protects privacy and enhances personal and business security, according to its producers.



The APP is designed to block attempts by spyware and malware to get control over smartphones and record conversations or take compromising photos.



Available exclusively for Android smartphones running Android 4.0 or higher, the APP is simple and powerful. While blocking spyware and malware, the APP allows regular phone calls and text (SMS) messaging.



“This APP solves a major part of the BYOD problem for business,” says Tom Malatesta, CEO of Ziklag Systems. “Business leaders are concerned that personal and business phones can be used as spy tools. With the Ziklag System APP this problem largely goes away,” Malatesta says.



Called Office Anti-Spy™, the patent-pending APP works by blocking the data channel, Internet, Bluetooth, WIFI, cameras and microphones and recording capability of the Android phone when it is operating. When activated it turns off these features on the smartphone and protects them with a secret password, stopping spyware in its tracks.



“Most of the time when you are not actively using the data features of your phone you are at risk of being compromised by hidden spyware,” says Dr. Stephen Bryen, Chairman of the Board of Ziklag Systems. “That’s why Office Anti-Spy™ is far more effective protection than trying to hunt down and kill spyware and malware itself,” says Bryen. “It id better to be one step ahead than two steps behind!”



Office Anti-Spy™ is available from Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=bg.wph.officeantispy or directly from the Office Anti-Spy website at www.officeantispy.com .



