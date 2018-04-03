Powerful Team Fuels Retown Urban Design Architects

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --It takes teamwork to bring urban revitalization projects to fruition, and a team is only as good as the talent that the players bring to the table. Retown is comprised of top notch urban design architects and other professionals that produce some remarkable results, and they are always looking ahead toward the next challenge.



The roster is deep from start to finish, and it all starts with the President and Managing Director Jim Louthen. He has over a quarter of a century of experience in the industrial, commercial, and residential real estate development field, and he has a thorough understanding of each and every phase of the process.



Of course, this is not just a general understanding; he has spearheaded many successful projects, so he has direct relationships with many key players. These would include engineers, structural and landscape architects, project managers, surveyors, builders, legal resources, property managers, and other relevant professionals.



There are a number of other very talented professionals on the in-house team at Retown, and they also have partnerships with outside entities. Urban design architects can do great things, but it takes capital to set the wheels in motion, and it is not easy for inexperienced people to obtain financing on a relatively large scale. The professionals at this company have a thorough understanding of public sources of financing and tax credits for redevelopment, and this one piece of the puzzle.



Private financing is going to be necessary as well, and this is an area of strength for Retown urban design architects. They are affiliated with T2 Capital Management, which is an innovative, forward thinking real estate investment firm that has the ability to provide fast, flexible financing when they determine that a green light is flashing. In all, the leaders of this group have been involved in over $1 billion in commercial real estate investments over the course of their careers.



The urban design architects at Retown have everything that it takes to manage urban design revitalization projects of any size or scope. This company has already made an enormous mark in the industry, and the future looks brighter than ever, because they have a number of exciting projects in the pipeline.



