Powerful Testimonies of a Soldier's Life with & Without God Collide in New Fictional Series

Synopses:



‘Against All Odds’ - Shauna Jackson is an Army soldier stationed in Darmstadt, Germany struggling to fully commit to God. Dangerous situations are up ahead, but God gives her supernatural warnings. It’s her choice to stop running and surrender completely, before it’s too late.



‘The Betrayal’ - Is a continuation from the first book. Shauna Jackson has transitioned to Fort Irwin, California. She strives for developments of her divine gift of prophesy and commission as a warrant officer; however, an attractive young fox has captivated her. Standing at the borderline of her promised inheritance, a test of true love for God arises.



Jackson hopes to inspire non-believers and encourage people who have lost their way.



“I want to bring God’s love to as many people as possible. I pray these books will enlighten readers and the military community that our heavenly father knows bests,” says Jackson.



Since its release, the series has garnered a string of rave reviews commonly sharing statements such as,



“I had to see what happened next” or “I couldn’t put the book down”.



