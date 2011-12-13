Powerful Training Delivered to Physical Therapists on Acceleration & Stabilization Module by Survival Strategies

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2011 --Survival Strategies, Inc. a training and consulting firm in Burbank, California recently delivered high level training to eleven physical therapists as the first step of their Acceleration & Stabilization Module, a training and implementation program designed to augment and expand upon three of their most popular programs. The small size of the group was due to the advanced nature of the training and the fact that it was specifically tailored to each practice.



This module incorporates the information and technology of Survival Strategies’ proprietary Referral Increase Program, PR & Marketing Program and Management Program into a fully computerized activity.



The initial five days of training span a wide range of relevant topics and is then followed by three months of consulting to guide implementation of the systems.



The module includes detailed job descriptions for key positions in a practice such as Practice Manager, Clinic Manager, Patient Services Rep, etc. It also includes a multitude of invaluable tools and materials:



• Effective hiring techniques and a Human Resources Manual

• On-the-job training

• Clinic organization

• Referral Development documentation and strategies

• Private practice marketing and promotion documentation

• Production management using extensive statistical metrics

• Budget Development Tool and financial reports

• Performance appraisal forms and Incentive Plans

• Public Relations checklist

• Administrative procedures and reference materials for Front Desk



The Acceleration & Stabilization Module was originally developed by one of Survival Strategies’ long-term clients, Excel Physical Therapy. After having implemented all programs offered by Survival Strategies, the owners Jeff Ostrowski and Joe Ruhl took it one step further, codifying every job description, computerizing all of the tools and systems, so that every employee had access to the tools for their area(s) of responsibility. Excel Physical Therapy then partnered with Survival Strategies, Inc. to export the program to other practices.



The group of clients who went through the training gave great feedback. Here’s what a few had to say about their experience:



“It was tailored to what my needs are as a practice owner. I feel much more confident with my managerial skills. The amount of information was amazing! The workshop provided me with structure and organization to make a profitable practice.” – A.V.



“This training provides structure so staff have a chance to truly thrive on their posts. Thanks for the honest, genuine, caring instruction.” – M.O.



“The high energy of the delivery team and the extra motivation was absorbed by us like a sponge. The experience has me super motivated to go home and start a brand new implementation of our practice. This training had more to offer than I expected. The ability and tools for reorganization and restructuring were exactly what we were looking for.” – P.V.



The next Acceleration & Stabilization Module workshop is scheduled for early January 2012 and is quickly filling up to capacity!



About Survival Strategies, Inc.

Survival Strategies, Inc. is a Business Training and Consulting Firm located in Burbank, CA. The Founder and CEO, Craig Ferreira has been delivering training and consulting to the Private Practice Industry for over 25 years. They have provided the tools and know-how of relationship building and profitability to more than 4,000 Private Practice owners through group workshops and one-on-one training programs specifically designed to accommodate the needs of private practice ownership. To find out more, please visit http://www.survivalstrategies.com