Powerlace Technologies Promises a Hand-Free Future with Revolutionary New Self-Lacing Shoes

Quebec City, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2016 --Powerlace Shoes, the revolutionary new footwear which include a self-lacing system activated only by a wearer's body weight, is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



With a future promised that included virtual assistant robots and flying cars, one company has introduced a breakthrough technology in footwear with their self-lacing line of shoes. After 15 years of research and development, the Powerlace's P-One, are finally a reality and allowing wearers to step into a hands free future.



"We have always felt that lacing our shoes is an unnecessary task. In fact, everyday objects of our lives are constantly evolving. Phones have become handheld computers. Cars are smarter and cleaner. Watches have turned into personal assistants. But what about our shoes?," asks inventor and CEO Frederick Labbe. "We spend most of our lives wearing them, but besides fashion designs they have seen little evolution in the last few decades."



The Powerlace P-One is a robust and revolutionary outdoor shoe offering a unique once-only adjustment system and dynamic balancing that adapts to the natural motion of the foot. The P-One is reliable over any type of outdoor terrain and suitable for everyday wear.



The revolutionary technology was developed by actual rocket scientists making this the most advanced self-lacing system ever created. Wearers simply slide their foot in, adjust the tension once, and they're set to go, forever. Wearers will never again have to bend down to adjust their laces or re-tie their shoes. To remove, the wearer only needs to press their other foot to press down on the back lever. The system is beautifully simple and contains no batteries, motors, springs, or gears.



"After 15 years of research and development, we teamed up with a reputable shoe manufacturer and consulted with a top tier footwear designer (Markus Kittner). Our revolutionary self-lacing system is activated by body weight and does not contain any gears, springs or batteries," adds Labbe. "In reality, no one's ever come up with a credible solution to tie your shoes without having to bend down; we have a low-cost solution backed by the best mechanical engineers."



The Powerlace Shoes are currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2fqhAJz



About Powerlace Technologies Inc.

Powerlace Technologies Inc. is a pioneering "self-lacing shoe" brand focused on developing the next generation of functionally superior, aesthetically distinct and authentic self-lacing shoe products. Founded in the Summer 2014 after 15 years of research and development, Powerlace is a globally renowned maker of the world's most functionally superior self-lacing shoes.



For more information on Powerlace Technologies Inc. please visit http://www.powerlace.com