PowerPay Forms Strategic Partnership with ControlScan to Provide PCI Scanning Services

Portland, ME and Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2007 -- PowerPay, a leader in the electronic payments industry, has joined with ControlScan, an approved scanning vendor (ASV) certified by the Payment Card Industry, to help its e-commerce merchants meet the mandatory requirements set forth by the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Council. This partnership will provide e-commerce merchants of both PowerPay and its subsidiary e-onlinedata with ControlScan's innovative security solution, which is designed to ease compliance with PCI security mandates.



The PCI DSS, endorsed by Visa, MasterCard and American Express, requires merchants and service providers that store, process or transmit customer credit card data to adopt aggressive security controls and processes to ensure data integrity. By providing a single standard for protecting credit card data, the PCI DSS eliminates confusion over card-brand-specific requirements. Merchants and service providers that do not comply with the PCI DSS requirements are subject to penalties and/or fines.



ControlScan will help the e-commerce merchants of PowerPay and its subsidiary, e-onlinedata, further secure their Web sites and strengthen their defense against online hacking and credit card fraud. Small businesses have typically been victimized by hackers more than large businesses. Despite this trend, the vast majority of small merchants are still not compliant with the PCI DSS.



"It's PowerPay's responsibility to ensure that our merchants are knowledgeable and compliant with the security standards that they must adopt to avoid fines resulting from security breaches and protect customers from fraudulent activity," said Brian Wood, PowerPay's chief marketing officer. "We evaluated several PCI compliance vendors and determined that ControlScan was the easiest to implement and best met our customers' needs. Their proactive nature clearly sets them apart from the competition."



PowerPay and e-onlinedata e-commerce merchants will have access to ControlScan's leading PCI scanning solution, which includes on-demand security scanning and the PCI Self Assessment Questionnaire. These merchants may also take advantage of ControlScan's array of security certification seals and value-added services. Web sites displaying ControlScan's security certification seals realize a significant increase in online sales and a decrease in shopping cart dropout.



"We are excited about this partnership," said Joan Herbig, ControlScan's chief executive officer. "As a leader in both the retail and online payment industry, PowerPay has provided its merchants with cutting-edge solutions allowing them to stand out in their respective markets. The choice of ControlScan as its PCI DSS scanning provider further strengthens its portfolio and will help its merchants attain and maintain compliance with PCI standards and, most importantly, help protect consumers from fraud."



About PowerPay

PowerPay is one of the fastest-growing providers of integrated e-commerce and retail payment solutions in the United States. Founded in 2003, PowerPay offers a broad portfolio of payment processing solutions to merchants via four major acquisition channels: e-commerce, software developers, financial institutions and direct merchant-level sales. Additionally, the company is one of the few payment processing organizations with total in-house merchant underwriting, risk management, customer service, technical support, information technology, product development and inside sales departments. The Portland, Maine-based company supports all major credit and debit cards, electronic benefits transfer (EBT), recurring bill payment and a variety of card-based payments. PowerPay's wholly owned subsidiary, e-onlinedata, is the nation's most trusted Internet-based merchant account provider and the largest reseller of payment gateway provider Authorize.Net®. Together, PowerPay and e-onlinedata deliver comprehensive, innovative solutions that help customers grow their businesses and improve bottom lines. For additional information about PowerPay, please visit http://www.powerpay.biz.



About ControlScan

ControlScan is a market leader in e-commerce security, enabling businesses and consumers to have confidence in a connected world. ControlScan helps its customers protect their infrastructure, information, and interactions by delivering services that address risks to security and compliance.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., ControlScan has customers in over 20 countries. Visit http://www.controlscan.com for more company information.