PowerPro Equipment: First to Offer Zero Turn Spartan Mowers in PA

PowerPro Equipment just became the first Spartan Mowers dealer in Pennsylvania to offer the innovative new line of zero turn mowers for sale to the public. The company provides detailed information about current models on its website: www.powerproequipment.com.



A Powerful Commercial-Grade Ride



American-made Spartan riding lawn mowers generate excitement because they supply excellent traction on inclines. Inspired by the supercharged muscle car automotive designs of the 1960s, these commercial-grade riding mowers designed and developed by Robert Foster supply a simple yet strong, durable frame. They use Parker HTE Wheel Motors, a patented brake system, and soft ride rear radial tires. Operators enjoy easy maneuverability and three deck size options: 54", 61", and a heavy-duty 72".



A rugged Gt Trac system supplies optimal traction on inclines, making these Spartan machines in high demand for mowing hillsides and sloping lawns. Customers can choose between models in three series: the basic Spartan RZ, the Spartan RT Series, or the advanced Spartan SRT Series. With a starting price of only $5,079, these new zero turn lawn mowers supply value to lawn care industry professionals and homeowners alike.



The Man Behind These New USA-Built Mowers



Robert Foster, the co-founder of Bad Boy Mowers and one of the inventors of the Intimidator UTV, first conceived the idea of constructing commercial-grade riding lawn mowers based on muscle car design principles a few years ago. The goal of inventing a genuinely affordable all-terrain riding lawnmower motivated him. He created the prototype Spartan Mower in his garage in Batesville, Arkansas. As Robert Foster says, "This machine, it's special. It's the culmination of so many years of design and dreaming, so many mistakes learned from. Truly, I have put my heart and soul into the Spartan."



The first Spartan zero turn mower reached the market shortly after the official company launch in October, 2015. Since then, demand has exploded. Customers can now enjoy commercial-grade mowers at a residential price.



A Lawnmower Ride With a Difference



Unlike other riding mowers, all models of the rugged Spartan promise a stable ride even across exceptionally challenging terrains. Engineered to provide a well-balanced mowing experience, these hardy broad-based machines utilize rear tires with a proprietary tread calculated to offer seamless movement over the lawn.



The advanced Spartan SRT series ramps up the available tech features even further. All three models display groundbreaking Smart Ride Technology. It includes an assembly designed to promote exceptionally comfortable rides even over bumpy or inclined landscapes. Neoprene cushioning in the seat and the inclusion of four patented Tecspak Elastomer Dampeners contribute to this breakthrough.



Find more information about the Spartan mowers click here. Check out these zero turn Spartan mowers on display at the PowerPro Equipment Showroom, located at 800 E Main St. New Holland, PA 17557. For any outdoor power equipment need call 717-354-4241.