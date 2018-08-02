Powersoft and Crestron Announce Partnership on Vector™ Performance Loudspeaker Series for Fixed Installation Market

Kearny Point, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2018 --Powersoft, a world leading manufacturer of professional power amplifiers, announced that its Duecanali and Quattrocanali amplifier platforms are now available as an option to power Crestron's new Vector Performance loudspeaker series. Crestron's Vector Performance loudspeakers, which launched at InfoComm 2017, deliver superior sound quality for large performance spaces such as auditoriums, lecture halls and divisible rooms. This announcement represents the first collaboration between the two companies, providing additional flexibility and options for integrators and end-users.



"We are honored to be partnering with Crestron, a company that has continually provided best-in-class solutions for the global integration market," commented Luca Giorgi, Sales & Business Development Director, General Manager North America, Powersoft. "We believe this relationship has tremendous potential and is the result of our continued focus and successes in the installation market."



Both Duecanali and Quattrocanali are one rack unit, two and four-channel amplifiers — ideal for small to medium size applications where the channel count is limited and the need for a flexible product to work with Hi-Z and Lo-Z systems is a must. The series are available in a variety of power configurations, all of which boasting a serious punch, making them the perfect solutions for venues who are looking for crisp sound, full control and sustained output volume.



"We are pleased to partner with Powersoft by pairing their class leading power amplifiers with our Vector Performance speakers and are confident that this will bring more options to our customers in the professional performance markets," said Bob Bavolacco, Partnerships Manager for Crestron. "Powersoft's reputation speaks for itself and these amplifier platforms became a natural choice as we explored dependable, constant voltage systems to scale our portfolio in this demanding category."



Vector Performance loudspeakers are available with a 6" coaxial up to 12" and 15" models, and dual 18" subwoofers are also available for high-impact systems. Each of these loudspeakers, which are now available with either Powersoft Duecanali or Quattrocanali amplification options, feature an innovative coaxial transducer design that delivers optimal sound, clarity, and intelligibility for speech reinforcement and media reproduction in enterprise environments.



The transducer in Vector Performance loudspeakers represents a revolutionary advancement in coaxial speaker design. Its large titanium diaphragm compression driver allows for smoother transition to the woofer providing better high/low alignment, smoother beamwidth performance and increased sound pressure levels without distortion. The compact high-frequency horn design reduces shadowing to produce incredibly clear and dynamic sound for both voice and music. Co-located high and low drivers results in less crossover interaction within the coverage pattern and provides ultra-smooth response.



About Crestron

At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform.



Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com.]



About Powersoft

Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifier platforms for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in New Jersey, USA, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high-performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifier platofrms can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centers, churches, and clubs, and are used by the world's leading tour sound companies. For more information, visit the Powersoft website @ www.powersoft-audio.com