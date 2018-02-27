Powersoft Announces Key Appointments in North American Operations

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --Powersoft, the world leader in lightweight, energy efficient amplifier platforms, announced two key appointments as it seeks continued growth in the North American market. Effective immediately, the company has appointed Andrew Pernetti as Eastern Sales Manager and James Putland as Office Manager. Both new employees will report directly to Luca Giorgi, General Manager, North America, Powersoft. The announcement comes after Powersoft recently announced its new U.S. headquarters location in Kearny, NJ.



The two new appointments bolster Powersoft's North American sales operation while increasing its operational efficiency and customer service capacity. Pernetti comes to Powersoft from Audio-Technica, where he served as Sales Manager, Professional Markets for seven years. Meantime, James Putland joins Powersoft from Pine Bush School District, where he served as Technical Services Manager. Prior to his position at Pine Bush School District, Putland held several technical support roles including Support Lead at Apple, Inc., where he served for five years.



"Powersoft's recent appointments reflect the company's continued commitment to growing and serving its customer base in the North American region," said Luca Giorgi, General Manager, North America, Powersoft. "Both Andrew and James bring unique strengths to our team as we look to increase revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies in the U.S. and Canada."



As Eastern Sales Manager, Pernetti will be responsible for Eastern Canada and the United States, interfacing with Powersoft's customers; including dealers, integrators, distributors and end-users. His vast sales experience includes managing sales representatives across the U.S., and generating sales leads across a diverse range of pro audio channels including MI, pro audio, retail, installed sound and broadcast. During his seven years at Audio-Technica, Pernetti successfully implemented programs and incentives within his assigned sales territories, helping achieve growth and sales targets.



"While Powersoft looks to increase growth across all product segments, I will be focused primarily on the fixed installation market," Pernetti said. "During Q1 and beyond, I hope to create new relationships for Powersoft among dealers, integrators, distributors and sales representatives while ensuring that our existing sales channel has the resources it needs to generate continued growth."



"I was born into a family of musicians and am particularly drawn to the passion and dedication that is so evident among Powersoft employees around the world," Pernetti added.



Meantime, Putland, who will be based out of Powersoft's new headquarters location in Kearny, NJ, brings more than a decade of technical support and office management experience to his new role. While at Apple, Inc., he served in various capacities including Specialist, Expert and most recently Support Lead where he was involved in designing and launching educational programs for both new and existing technologies.



"in my new role as Office Manager and as a member of the OEM team, I have touch points with our entire ecosystem — which includes manufacturers, customers, distributors and reps and of course other Powersoft employees around the world," said Putland. "My initial focus will be on helping us achieve increased operational efficiency in North America, while ensuring we have an uninterruptible supply chain. We have tremendous support from the home office in Italy to help us achieve our objectives, and I couldn't be happier or more optimistic."



Pernetti, who will be based in Stow, OH, holds a Bachelor of Arts from Kent State University, and Putland holds a Bachelor of Arts from Marist College.



About Powersoft

Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifiers for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in Kearny, NJ, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centers, churches and clubs, and are used by the world's leading tour sound companies.



For more information, visit the Powersoft website @ http://www.powersoft-audio.com.