Powersoft Announces Major Update to Best-in-Class Audio System Management Software ArmoníaPlus

Kearny Point, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2020 --Professional power amplifier manufacturer Powersoft [Booth 17701] has announced the latest update to their best-in-class audio system management software ArmoníaPlus. HealthPlus, which replaces the software's previous 'Events' tab, gives sound engineers a streamlined monitoring environment of all elements in a given sound system with improved communication, control and reporting to ensure even better performance than ever before. HealthPlus is available now for all ArmoníaPlus users.



HealthPlus's updated display gives engineers a complete suite of system diagnostic controls to monitor the health and effectiveness of any sound system in real-time, so can be used with a touring PA or in fixed installations like cinemas, airports, theme parks, etc… In addition to input monitoring for power amplifiers, speakers, and other connected devices, the system is also capable of measuring system health indicators such as headroom, temperature, voltage, and impedance to ensure optimal performances of all elements and will automatically alert users in case of malfunctions or element failures. Engineers can also now utilize the Event History function to track uploaded programs, user logins, and diagnose any long-term system issues. Finally, HealthPlus has improved reporting, giving users the ability to track multiple indicators at once over an hour time log period for more detailed system monitoring.



"We've designed ArmoníaPlus to be efficient and streamlined for effective use under any working conditions," explained Powersoft U.S. Application Engineer Rick Woida. "With the new HealthPlus tab, engineers now have easier access to a peerless set of tools for system management, ensuring long-time health of any system and the ability to quickly diagnose and fix any potential problems better than ever before."



For more information and the latest updates on ArmoníaPlus, please visit:



http://armonia.powersoft.it/



