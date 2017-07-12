Powersoft Approaches Magic Milestone by Announcing One Million Channels Campaign

Florence, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --Powersoft, the world leader in lightweight, energy-efficient amplifier technology, is approaching an unheard of industry landmark. The Italian manufacturer reports that it now has almost 1 million channels of audio power spread across the world — and to get it over the line, the company has announced a promotional campaign called One Million Channels.



With the figure now standing at over 995,000 they have set the challenge of achieving the magic one million milestone by the end of September, and can count on their dealers and distributors worldwide to help them reach it before the deadline.



Powersoft are inviting end users worldwide to visit a dedicated landing page (https://goo.gl/BmhKug) where they can place their order and automatically enter a draw, which will give them the opportunity to win the value of that order in full, whatever the amount.



Each order placed via the campaign page before the end of September will be forwarded and attributed to the relevant reseller, and end users will be automatically entered in the competition, giving them the opportunity to win the value of their order. The winner will be decided in a random draw that will be hosted and streamed online, immediately after the end of the month, and after the goal of one million channels has been reached.



In parallel, Powersoft is urging its global partners to give the sales mission a final shunt, incentivising their customers with this unique opportunity that will apply to both installation and touring amplifier platforms.



To give full momentum to the campaign, special promotional materials are being created, such as web banners, newsletter banners and posts to invite end users to the dedicated landing page.



Stated Powersoft's Brand & Communications Director, Francesco Fanicchi: "To think that we are about to reach one million amplifier channels worldwide is mind-boggling.



"We wanted to promote this remarkable achievement and at the same time give something back to Powersoft users around the world who trust us with their projects every day and have helped us reach this incredible milestone. We are also extremely thankful to our partners and distributors, who have played an essential role in making Powersoft the brand that it is today."



In 2013, Powersoft announced that it reached the milestone of delivering 600 million watts of audio power around the world, "and the prospect of crossing this new audio frontier is quite simply humbling" concluded Fanicchi.



About Powersoft

Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifiers for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in Camarillo, CA, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centres, churches and clubs, and are used by the world's leading tour sound companies.



For more information, visit the Powersoft website @ www.powersoft-audio.com