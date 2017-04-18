Powersoft Finds OEM Upsurge at Prolight + Sound

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --Powersoft had many reasons to reflect on a comprehensively successful outing at this year's Frankfurt Prolight+Sound earlier this month. On the booth they provided a first showcase for their new MiniMod 4 and LiteMod 4HC the latest in their market-leading range of power modules, which have become the engines for so many active OEM loudspeaker systems over the years.



These new releases attracted interest from both new and existing OEM partners, who expressed a strong desire to adopt the new modules in their upcoming developments.



With the impending release of the latest version of Armonía Pro Audio Suite, the daily training sessions proved extremely popular. These focused on the latest implementations, and in particular the new Powersoft Interactive Tuning, and the many attendees were all impressed with the Smaart plugin within the Armonìa software.



Meanwhile, Powersoft's M-Force technology continues to create increased awareness, as a result of which the company has launched a dedicated website http://mforce.powersoft.it. This features the logos of brands who have designed loudspeaker enclosures around M-Force solutions that are ready for shipment. Other brands will be added to the website when their products are ready.



Away from the shop floor the inaugural Mondo*dr Awards saw Parc Olympique Lyonnais, constructed as a host venue for Euro 2016 at a cost of £340m, pick up the award for Best Sporting Venue. Not only is it one of the most energy-efficient billed as France's first "connected" 2.0 stadium, it is arguably the most advanced facility in Europe. And the entire stadium PA system is driven by Powersoft Ottocanali 8-channel amplifiers.



And on the subject of awards, rAVe Publications – the AV news organisation that reports on the HomeAV, ProAV, Rental and Staging, Education and Digital Signage Industries – has awarded the new Quattrocanali best amplifier product at the recent ISE Show in Amsterdam.



About Powersoft

Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifiers for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in Camarillo, CA, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centres, churches and clubs, and are used by the world's leading tour sound companies.



