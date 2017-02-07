Powersoft Launches New Quattrocanali Series at ISE 2017

Camarillo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2017 --Following the success of the 8-channel Ottocanali series launched at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) two years earlier, Powersoft has again chosen ISE (RAI, Amsterdam, February 7-10) as the forum to launch its new Quattrocanali Series.



As in previous years at ISE in Amsterdam, the company will share its booth 7-K180 with their Dutch distributor, Ampco Flashlight Sales.



Powersoft's new four-channel amplifier platform includes three models:



Quattrocanali 4804: 1200 W per channel @ 8ohm; 1500 W per channel @ 2 ohm; 3000 W bridged @ 4 ohms;



Quattrocanali 2404: 600 W per channel @ 8ohm; 800 W per channel @ 2 ohm; 1200 W bridged @ 4 ohms;



Quattrocanali 1204: 300 W per channel @ 8 ohm; 500 W per channel @ 2 ohm; 1000 W bridged @ 4 ohms.



This completes the Powersoft Installation Series that includes Duecanali (2-channel) and Ottocanali (8-channel) series.



This new 1RU four-channel amplifier platform packs a serious punch, delivering crisp sound and sustained output volume, making it ideal for applications such as bars, restaurants, retail outlets and fitness centres. It features Powersoft's trademark switch-mode power supply with power factor correction, smart rail management and bridgeable switch mode fixed frequency Class D output circuit topology.



If the Ottocanali Series is purpose-designed for bigger installations with mission critical requirements, this new series addresses the requirements from small and medium applications where the channel count is limited but the need for a flexible product to work with Hi-Z and Lo-Z systems is a must," says Marc Kocks, Business Development Manager for Fixed Install. "In particular, the new Quattrocanali 1204, featuring 300W per channel, can open up a new market for Powersoft that historically was recognized among the industry leaders for higher power applications. We believe that in many small installations, like leisure venues and retail spaces, where sonic quality and simplicity of use are important, this product will quickly become a best seller — because for the first time users have a competitive choice in Powersoft product's catalogue," summarizes Sales Director, Luca Giorgi.



Meanwhile, Powersoft continues to reduce the impact on the environment via its patented switching mode power supply, which enables the Quattrocanali to be fitted inside a 1RU enclosure. This means that more amplifiers may be carried within a single shipment, reducing CO2 emissions generated by moving large volumes across the world. In fact, Quattrocanali's design implements clever features so that it may be installed in places that were once deemed unpractical and unsafe, while reducing the need for external outboard. In addition, the lowest thermal dissipation ratings in the industry make the use of external cooling superfluous.



The implementation of all those technologies in no way compromizes sound quality — in fact it enhances Quattrocanali's performances by recycling the otherwise wasted speaker reactive energy, delivering more stable power throughout the spectrum.



Quattrocanali is available in both DSP and non-DSP versions, both fully remote controllable via standard GPI/O connections on the back panel, Powersoft's proprietary Armonìa software, dedicated web app, or third party application.



Remote operation on the Quattrocanali is available via the web app and Armonìa, enabling the user to access all the amplifier's functions from a decentralized location, further reducing the need for personnel on station. It seamlessly integrates within a networking environment, making monitoring and operation capabilities remotely accessible.



The operator may also set up the Quattrocanali off line, saving precious time, and enabling the audio engineer to work on presets from the comfort of his office.



At the same time, the fully-customisable interface seamlessly integrates all devices in one easy-to-manage screen, so that everything displayed can be monitored at a glance.



When limiting access to the controls becomes paramount, the installer can set up different criteria through the access manager, enabling guest users to only access monitoring functions while leaving full operability to qualified admin users. In the unlikely case of malfunction the operator will also be able to perform a preliminary assessment by exploiting the fault's monitoring capabilities.



Remote access to the Quattrocanali is available both through standard Cat5 cabled and wi-fi networks, so that the user can be just a click away from unleashing its full potential and tweaking parameters — whether via laptop, PC, tablet or smartphone. Quattrocanali's architecture may also be trusted in mission-critical applications where sound clarity and intelligibility are paramount, by exploiting the GPI/O connections.



Other Features:



Quattrocanali may be seamlessly integrated within High Impedance 70V-100V distributed line systems.



Trailblazing new standards in the Industry, Quattrocanali's thermal dissipation is half of that of Powersoft's closest competitor.



Non DSP Versions of the Quattrocanali offers control over: Channel and Master Volume; Mute; Fixed HP filters @ 35 and 70 HZ; Remote on/off via dedicated GPI inputs; Remote system alarms via GPO outputs; Channel and Master Volume via GPI/O dedicated ports.



DSP+D Versions of the Quattrocanali feature full compatibility with Ottocanali and X Series amplifier platforms, offering in-depth control via Armonìa, of: 4 x Dante input channels; Channel and Master Volume; Mute; Remote on/off; crossovers; limiters; equalizers; delays; active damping control; signal routing



The new series is already ready for shipping



Powersoft adds to Duecanali Series



Powersoft will also use ISE 2017 to present a vital addition to the Duecanali Series.



Duecanali 1602 is a two-channel model and in terms of on-board technology is similar to the Quattrocanali — although it differs from the current Duecanali Series, which is based on K Series.



The amplifier is able to drive low impedance loads (2/4/8 Ohm) and 70V/100V distributed lines selectable per channel. Furthermore, it provides more than 16 different possible output configurations (Lo-Z, Hi-Z, bridge mode, parallel mode, and combinations of these), delivering a maximum output power per channel of: 800W at 8; 800 W at 4; 1000 W at 2; 2000 Watt at 8 bridged; 1600 Watt at 4 bridged; 800 Watt at 100 Volt and 800 Watt at 70 Volt Network audio expansion is provided by the Dante protocol with a capacity of 4 x 4 channels (not available in the earlier Duecanali models).



About Powersoft

Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifiers for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in Camarillo, CA, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centres, churches and clubs, and are used by the world's leading tour sound companies.



