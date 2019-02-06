Powersoft Partners with Herman ProAV, Furthering Footprint in AV Installation Market

Kearny Point, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2019 --Powersoft, a world-leading manufacturer of professional power amplifiers, has partnered with Herman ProAV, a leading provider of professional AV products, procurement services and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV industry. With the new partnership, Herman joins a growing group of forward-thinking AV installation product and services companies supplying the commercial AV market with world-class amplifier platforms featuring Powersoft's renowned performance, reliability and flexibility.



"We are always looking for products that bring added value to our clients," said Herman Co-CEO Jeffrey Wolf. "Powersoft is a top quality brand that fits right in with our overall product strategy. While Powersoft is new to the commercial AV permanent install segment, the potential for a quality product with outstanding support paves the way for significant opportunity."



Paving the Way For Opportunity

With more than 50 years of experience delivering procurement and logistics solutions and more recently AV installation technical resources, Herman has an unparallelled knowledge of top-tier support.



"Systems integrators rely on Herman for trained, experienced personnel and complete project coordination," Wolf said. "We leverage our industry experience and expertise to help integrators improve operational efficiencies and achieve cost savings related to the procurement and management of project materials and labor resources."



Herman commercial AV clients who choose Powersoft amplifier platforms for their installations will benefit from Powersoft's expert service. With Powersoft's North American outpost, Powersoft U.S., located Kearny, New Jersey, users throughout the country have access to Powersoft's responsive and knowledgeable staff for any inquiries that might arise.



Looking toward the future of commercial AV installation services, "Herman continues to seek out strategic partners that fit our organization's strategic objectives and growth goals," Wolf said. "We are excited about our partnership with Powersoft, as we continue towards providing more value to our customers and an enhanced overall customer experience, while accomplishing our overall strategic goals."



About Powersoft

Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifiers for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in New Jersey, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high-performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centers, churches, and clubs, and are used by the world's leading tour sound companies. For more information, visit the Powersoft website at www.powersoft-audio.com.