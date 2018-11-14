Powersoft Strikes Canadian Distribution Deal with Erikson Audio, Eyes Strategic Growth in Entertainment Sector

Baie D’Urf, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --Powersoft, leading manufacturer of high powered amplifier solutions for the professional audio market, has named Erikson Audio its Canadian distributor, effective immediately. The new distribution agreement aims to grow Powersoft's footprint in the Canadian market while also increasing the Canadian user's experience by warehousing and servicing Powersoft products in Canada.



For over 25 years, Erikson Audio, a division of JAM Industries, has been distributing professional audio equipment across the Canadian market. Its portfolio includes such brands as Audio-Technica, PreSonus, RME, Tascam and more. With an office and warehouse located in the Montreal area, Erikson Audio's dedicated team of sales reps and product specialists specialize in engaging consultants, dealers and systems integrators across Canada.



"We are very selective when it comes to taking on new business, but by looking at Powersoft's leadership position in amplifier technology and seeing the growth potential ahead, it was easy to imagine Powersoft being a strong complement to our existing line-card," explained Jeff Carman, SVP of Erikson Audio. "We've always been well aware of Powersoft's reputation as a leader in high-power, energy-efficient pro-audio amplifier platforms and are excited to partner with them to bring the Powersoft portfolio to a wider audience across Canada."



"Through this new agreement, we are excited to develop and grow our Canadian user base," said Fabrizio Romano Bolzoni, Powersoft's Rack Amp Sales Manager, "Erikson Audio's well-educated and devoted sales reps have their finger on the pulse of the Canadian pro-audio market, and we look forward to working with their team as it becomes a key player in expanding Powersoft's footprint."



Educating & Expanding the Market

The new distribution agreement will allow Powersoft to be closer to its customers and the Canadian market as a whole. For the first time in many years, Powersoft rack amps will be warehoused and serviced in Canada. Also, pricing will now be quoted in Canadian dollars, helping bring price stability to integrators working on long-term design jobs and minimizing the risk of currency fluctuations.



"Powersoft's recent success around the globe has not yet materialized to the same degree in Canada," Carman said. "We know with a deep investment in educating our local market as to Powersoft's value proposition, this success will follow in Canada as well."



Thanks to Powersoft's focus on energy-efficiency and reliability, Carman looks forward to introducing Powersoft technology to a wide range of markets searching for amplifier solutions that will perform on a high level — night after night.



"Our initial focus will be targeting rental companies, systems integrators, educational institutions and houses of worship, however we see longer-term opportunities in many different verticals — whether that's theatres, stadiums, nightclubs or hotels," Carman explained. "All amplifier customers are looking for the same thing: value and reliability. Initial investment costs are not necessarily the deciding factor as more and more emphasis is put on seeking out efficient amplifiers which result in energy savings over the long term. This is becoming an important issue in our market, and Powersoft meets this criteria."