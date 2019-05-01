Powersoft to Debut Raft of Products at Prolight+Sound 2019

Kearny Point, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2019 --Powersoft will return to Messe Frankfurt in force for this year's Prolight + Sound (PL+S) with a full suite of industry audio solutions, including the brand new X4L amplifier; the LOTO DSP 1-2 in / 4 out Advanced DSP board; the DSP-Lite ETH 1-2 in / 3 out DSP interface; and an update for its Snapshot Selector mobile app.



The company's stand, which can be found in Hall 8.0 (G40), will also feature some of its more established products, including the T Series amplifier platform.



X4L. As the latest addition to Powersoft's already enviable range of amplifiers, the X4L, has been created to drive modern high SPL woofers that require very high voltage in order to deliver their full potential. The product is specifically designed to deliver up to 300 V (peak) to the loudspeakers, which translates to more audible impact from the music itself.



Loudspeakers like this are also very reactive, which means a lot of the energy sent to it can be recycled as it comes back to the amplifier. This asks more of the amplifier's design but, done efficiently, around 2 – 4 dB of power can be saved. This economy is instrumental in making a product like this viable.



"In our research activity and during interactions with producers of loudspeaker components, it has become clear to us that this is the next logical step for the powering of these solutions," said Klas Dalbjörn, Powersoft product manager.



Even in applications where high output voltage isn't required by rental staging professionals, the X4L remains an extremely attractive product. This illustrated by the product's ability to deliver the same or more power per loudspeaker while driving more cabinets in parallel when compared to other amplifiers, which will save users both money and truck space on portable applications.



The product also has versatility on its side, with 5 output connectors to allow easy connection without adapters for many of the expected configurations, such as channels 1 and 2 driving a cardioid sub solution, while channels 3 & 4 drive some 2-way front fill in parallel.



"In such a configuration," commented Dalbjörn, "the X4L is capable of giving 1 dB more burst power to the 2 most power demanding channels, which in this case would be the sub channels."



OEM Solutions by Powersoft

LOTO is a 1-2 in / 4 out advanced processing board specifically designed to provide advanced DSP functions to any powered product. It comes in 2 different flavours: Basic and Advanced, both featuring the same characteristics of the high-end X-Series platform, LOTO delivers parametric raised cosine filters, custom FIR and IIR equalisers, as well as TruePower, RMS and Peak limiters, Active DampingControl, and Live Impedance all completely supported and managed via Armoni?aPlus.



LOTO Advanced furtherly increases routing options by adding 2xAES3 digital input streams through XLR connectors, and the support of Dante digital audio networking architecture, with 2 inputs and 2 outputs.



Compatible with Digimod PFC2- PFC4, IpalMod, Litemod family, and Minimod4 amp modules, LOTO is ideal for any application with high processing and digital audio networking requirements and represents the perfect built in DSP for top-level multi-way systems and line arrays where complete control and premium performances are needed.



"With the introduction of DSP LOTO platform," says Powersoft's Giacomo Previ, Global Sales Manager – OEM solutions "Powersoft is now able to offer to OEM manufacturers the same advanced processing capabilities of its top-of-the-range rack amplifier series. This will enable to create a very powerful and flexible Powersoft ecosystem, easily controlled via Armoni?aPlus suite".



DSP-Lite ETH is a 1-2 in 3 out processing board designed for LiteMod Series, MiniMod4, and DigiMod PFC2/PFC4 amp modules, integrating an extremely compact interface panel compatible with mono-in / link-out or stereo-in configurations.



The built-in Ethernet port allows to access DSP-Lite ETH processing capabilities directly from the PC running Armoni?aPlus software, to easily program and store up to 4 presets that can be selected by the end user. Compatible with Powersoft Integration Kit platform, DSP-Lite ETH represents a powerful, easy to use yet cost-effective tool for both the designer and the end user.



Snapshot Selector

As well as the new hardware offerings, Powersoft will also use PL+S to launch an update of its popular Snapshot Selector app, which was originally released at the end of 2017. The free and easy-to-use program is now also available for iOS devices, and it allows users of Powersoft's X Series, Ottocanali DSP+D Series and T Series power amplifiers to instantaneously recall a full set of saved settings by simply connecting their phone to the front of their amplifier with a USB cable. The app makes the Powersoft amplifier platforms even more appealing solution for audio professionals.



T Series

Following its successful launch at NAMM, another of Powersoft's latest touring products - the T Series - will be presented to PL+S visitors. The T Series consists of both 2- and 4-channel models available in 3,000 W and 6,000 W versions supporting channel powers from 750 W to 3,000 W in a single rack unit. All models can deliver the same high peak voltage and can drive single 8/16 ohm cabinets at full SPL, making the T Series a cost-effective solution for small systems without boxes in parallel. The high voltage can also be used for power sharing between channels for applications such as bi-amped loudspeakers or subwoofers with passive tops.In addition to analogue inputs, the T Series also includes AES3 and Dante by Audinate inputs, which are optimised for daisy-chained distribution of networked audio to multiple amplifiers with no need for external switches or splitters. Each model features group controllable advanced EQ to let users equalise multiple amplifiers in a chain, as well as a robust preset library with FIR processing.



About Powersoft

Powersoft is the world leader in lightweight, high power, single rack space, energy efficient amplifiers for the professional audio market. Founded in Italy in 1995, headquartered in Florence, Italy, with offices in Camarillo, CA, Powersoft couples the experience and precision of its production department with exceptional components to deliver products with perfect audio response and high-performance reliability. Its state-of-the-art amplifiers can be found in an array of markets, ranging from stadiums, sporting arenas, theme parks, performance venues and airports to convention centers, churches, and clubs, and are used by the world's leading tour sound companies. For more information, visit the Powersoft website: www.powersoft.com