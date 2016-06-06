Powersoft to Hold Audio System Design and Voice Alarm System Training Session at InfoComm 2016

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --At InfoComm 2016, premium amplifier manufacturer Powersoft (booth C11505) will be offering a special training session on Friday, June 10th between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. focused on how Powersoft's Class D amplifiers can integrate into large scale fixed sound system designs, comply with voice alarm standards, and help integrators achieve tangible improvements in audio quality, green power compliance, networking, and safety.



Powersoft's Luigi Chelli and Powersoft fixed install manager Mark Kocks will lead the session, which will also explore the newly released operator view functionality present in Powersoft's Armonia Pro Audio Suite software, which enables multiple user-level logins. Additionally, the seminar will include a look at the Powersoft-specific edition of Roland Hemming's Guide to Voice Alarm Systems and all attendees will receive a free digital copy of the book.



Who:

Amplifier manufacturer Powersoft



What:

Training session at InfoComm 2016 on Audio System Design and Voice Alarm Systems



When and Where:

Friday, June 10th, 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center



Space is limited and registration is required. Please register here or visit https://registration.experientevent.com/showinf161/flow/attendee/