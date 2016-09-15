PPRMCA Announces Third Edition of the Teller County Medical Directory

Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association (PPRMCA) announced today that the third edition of the Teller County Medical Directory will soon be available to the public, businesses and medical professionals.



"The first two editions have been so popular, both the print and on-line versions, that we are happy to tell you that the 2016-2017 new edition is currently in production," said Curt Grina, PPRMCA President.



"This in-depth medical services directory, sponsored by the Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association, provides a valuable, one-stop resource to find local medical professionals and it showcases the growth of our medical community," continued Grina.



The directory includes:



Over 30 Specialties

More than 140 Medical Professionals in Teller County

Also included are articles of current interest, area demographics, and service tips for those living in and visiting Teller County.



In order to provide the best directory possible, PPRMCA partnered with a local public relations marketing firm, perini & associates, and the Colorado Springs Business Journal for a third year. The CSBJ is well known for their weekly business news and information paper as well as a number of directories, including the El Paso County Bar Association Attorney Directory and the Colorado Nonprofit Directory.



"Continuing this collaboration was the best option to provide us with a directory that proudly represents our area," Grina said. Opportunities were provided to local businesses for display advertising to showcase their services and to help with funding the project.



The guide will also be posted on the Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association website: http://pprmc.org. "We are very pleased to make this electronic, user-friendly version of the directory available to the public," said Grina.



"All of the print content is easily accessible through a simple click of the mouse and expanded information on each provider is also provided including their address, phone number and website (if available)."



The online directory also has links to the Pikes Peak Medical Center Foundation, the PPRMCA Board of Directors and a search function by which users can find a particular practice or doctor without the need to comb through the entire directory.



If you are interested in getting a copy of the directory they can be found at the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, various business and community locations or by contacting the PPRMCA at email@pprmc.org.



About PPRMCA

The Pikes Peak Regional Medical Center Association is a nonprofit association that was formed by Teller County citizens to continuously nurture the development of a high quality and robust infrastructure of medical care providers, facilities and services for our community.



