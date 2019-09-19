Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Join top government officials and policymakers, world-class management-side attorneys and union representatives, and leading academics for a focused day of learning about the future of the federal workplace and workforce. Register Now.



Mr. Ehrlich will be speaking on the Practical Aspects of Discovery in an Administrative Forum, along with two government attorneys and an Administrative Judge for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Mr. Ehrlichs' Practical Aspects of Discovery in an Administrative Forum will highlight:



Legal Limits

Comparative Employees

Areas of Discovery

Factors To Consider For Comparatives

Other Complaints Against The Same A.D.O.

Input And Bias By Recommending Official

Good Faith or Sham Investigation

Depositions



Arthur R Ehrlich, partner with the Chicago law firm of Goldman & Ehrlich, has been representing federal employees for over 30 years in employment law cases, including discrimination and termination hearings. All CLE Training offered by Mr. Ehrlich provides the nationally-recognized guidance required to put complex concepts into practice.



Goldman & Ehrlich is a Chicago employment law firm which concentrates on employment litigation and employment discrimination. They represent private employees, Federal, State, County and Municipal employees and small businesses in Chicago, the surrounding counties and southwestern Michigan in actions alleging violations of federal and state laws regarding:



Affirmative action

Employment contracts



Covenants not to compete

Family Medical Leave

Labor law

Long-Term Disability



Overtime and wage claims

Severance

Sexual harassment

Retaliation and whistleblower protection



Wrongful discharge

Wrongful discharge based on:

Age

Disability

Gender



Marital status

Race

Religion

Nation of origin



Pregnancy

Sexual orientation



For more than 30 years, our partner attorneys have effectively represented and counseled employees and small businesses in actions for wrongful discharge and claims alleging violations of Title VII, ADA, ADEA, FMLA, Sarbanes Oxley, USERRA and the Illinois Human Rights Act, as well as various common law actions.



Register for the event here.



Learn more about Arthur R. Ehrlich here.