Arthur R. Ehrlich will be speaking at the 37th Annual Federal Sector Labor Relations & Labor Law Conference on September 19, 2019, being held at Chicago-Kent College of Law.
Join top government officials and policymakers, world-class management-side attorneys and union representatives, and leading academics for a focused day of learning about the future of the federal workplace and workforce.
Mr. Ehrlich will be speaking on the Practical Aspects of Discovery in an Administrative Forum, along with two government attorneys and an Administrative Judge for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Mr. Ehrlichs' Practical Aspects of Discovery in an Administrative Forum will highlight:
Legal Limits
Comparative Employees
Areas of Discovery
Factors To Consider For Comparatives
Other Complaints Against The Same A.D.O.
Input And Bias By Recommending Official
Good Faith or Sham Investigation
Depositions
Arthur R Ehrlich, partner with the Chicago law firm of Goldman & Ehrlich, has been representing federal employees for over 30 years in employment law cases, including discrimination and termination hearings. All CLE Training offered by Mr. Ehrlich provides the nationally-recognized guidance required to put complex concepts into practice.
Goldman & Ehrlich is a Chicago employment law firm which concentrates on employment litigation and employment discrimination. They represent private employees, Federal, State, County and Municipal employees and small businesses in Chicago, the surrounding counties and southwestern Michigan in actions alleging violations of federal and state laws regarding:
Affirmative action
Employment contracts
Covenants not to compete
Family Medical Leave
Labor law
Long-Term Disability
Overtime and wage claims
Severance
Sexual harassment
Retaliation and whistleblower protection
Wrongful discharge
Wrongful discharge based on:
Age
Disability
Gender
Marital status
Race
Religion
Nation of origin
Pregnancy
Sexual orientation
For more than 30 years, our partner attorneys have effectively represented and counseled employees and small businesses in actions for wrongful discharge and claims alleging violations of Title VII, ADA, ADEA, FMLA, Sarbanes Oxley, USERRA and the Illinois Human Rights Act, as well as various common law actions.
