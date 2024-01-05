Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2024 --There are more and more small businesses that are turning to the internet as their business model instead of a physical store, and that means that they will be looking for the right supplies to ship out their products. When clients work with Phoenix Tape & Supply, they provide clients with plenty of options for custom tape for their e-commerce business no matter how small or large, including custom eco-friendly tape that won't break the bank.



With more and more people looking for recyclable options when it comes to packaging of all kinds, it is important to understand just what options are available for packaging tape. But more than that, having custom eco-friendly tape can be a tall order, but fortunately there is a solution. Most packaging tapes such as PVC and polypropylene tapes are not recyclable, and yet that is still the bulk of what is being sold and used all over the country.



The right custom tape for e-commerce businesses and any business that is looking for a sustainable option is Phoenix Tape's line of custom reinforced paper tapes in either kraft or white. These tapes feature a water-based adhesive which is recyclable along with the paper portion of the tape. Best of all, because Phoenix Tape & Supply is a custom paper tape printer, they can include a company logo and other information on this paper tape that clients can use for packaging all of their boxes.



Their custom kraft paper tape is highly recyclable, since both the paper and the adhesive are bio-degradable. There is no reason that anyone needs to remove the tape before they recycle the box that was sealed with the custom paper tape; they can be recycled together. And the custom eco-friendly tape will bond with new or recycled cardboard, even if they are dusty or dirty. Even though this paper tape needs to be used with a paper tape dispenser to activate the adhesive, the fact that it is so recyclable and features a custom logo or brand makes it a wise choice for any size e-commerce business.



Having custom tape for e-commerce packages is important to help reinforce the brand businesses are working to build. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they make it easy to have an environmentally conscious option that doesn't compromise on the important functionality that is relied on. And they offer free shipping to the contiguous United States for every order, even when it is the minimum order of 5 cases of custom paper tape. Contact them today to learn more and get started on a custom kraft paper tape supply.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.