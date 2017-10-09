Practice Law Like an Ironman by Steven R. Adams Reached #1 on Amazon PracticeLawLikeAnIronman.com

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --Practice Law Like An Ironman: Unbeatable Checklists for any Lawyer Creating and Building a Solo or Small Practice was written by speaker, bestselling author, speaker, recognized as Super Lawyer (top 5% attorney's in Ohio), the Best Lawyers in America, 4-time Ironman Triathlon World Championship Competitor, and Founder of Practice Law Like An Ironman.com. Steven R. Adams new book Practice Law Like An Ironman: Unbeatable Checklists for any Lawyer Creating and Building a Solo or Small Practice is the ultimate guide to inspire and motivate lawyers who are looking to either start or transform their current law practice and their life. Steven R. Adams new #1 Amazon bestselling book, Practice Law Like An Ironman is now available on Amazon or visit http://www.PracticeLawLikeAnIronman.com.



Building a successful solo or small law practice takes crazy preparation, perpetual motivation, and relentless perseverance. It's not enough to have the right mindset, without systems and checklists to keep you on course lawyers waste time and money growing a successful practice. Within these pages, readers will experience the ultimate combination of motivational visionary coaching and a 5 step practical guide to transform their practice. Practice Law Like An Ironman has proven to be very popular since its release, achieving #1 Best Seller in multiple categories on Amazon.



"Practice Law Like An Ironman is the roadmap to freedom in your solo practice -- and is perhaps every bit as valuable as your law degree." - John Jantsch, bestselling author of Duct Tape Marketing



Building a law practice is the dream of every lawyer. Starting a solo law practice or small law firm may be the most personally and financially rewarding endeavor a person will ever take on as a lawyer.



Practice Law Like An Ironman will help lawyers develop and focus on successfully building a law practice.



Successfully starting a solo law practice or small law firm is all about developing the mindset for success and maintaining the motivation to finish the race. From developing your vision of success to developing step-by-step systems that guide people in setting up a law practice, hiring and managing employees, case management, choosing law practice technology, crafting law firm strategy, law practice management, law firm marketing and optimizing referrals, Practice Law Like An Ironman addresses it all.



Practice Law Like An Ironman is a practical and useful mix of motivational coaching and law practice how-to "checklists." Motivational techniques such as visualization, affirmations, and goal-setting are practiced universally by successful persons in all fields. Steven R. Adams tailors these techniques to the lawyer building or wanting to improve and transform a law practice.



Practice Law Like An Ironman also includes practical instructional checklists for starting a solo law practice or small law firm to help with the nuts and bolts of building a law practice, including choosing and equipping a location, law firm marketing, law firm strategy, winning clients and referrals, law practice management, leading employees, and developing a remarkable message to differentiate yourself from the competition.



"Starting a law firm is overwhelming, and it is difficult to find great advice on how to do it successfully. Practice Law Like an Ironman fills that void with actionable systems and checklists that tell you exactly what to do, while also showing you how to develop the much needed entrepreneurial mindset you need If you are starting your law practice, this book is essential."- Joleen Louis, Esq, Joleen Louis Law



About Steven R. Adams

Steven R. Adams is one of the nation's leading DUI/criminal defense attorneys, a sought-after public speaker and author with a thriving solo practice based in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Named one of Ohio's Top 100 lawyers by Super Lawyers Magazine, Adams has established himself as a master of marketing. Over the course of his career, Adams has served as a judicial law clerk, prosecutor and political campaign manager. Not least impressive, he is a four-time Ironman Triathlon World Championship competitor. The Iron Man experience taught Adams motivational principles that have successfully driven him to continually improve and become the best in law—and life.



Since leaving the DA's office and founding his solo practice two decades ago, Steve has more than quadrupled his income, all while building a large national following, and appearing on a host of radio and TV programs.