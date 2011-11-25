Survival Strategies Holds Its Highest Attended Convention for Private Practice Owners

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2011 --Survival Strategies, Inc. recently held its 11th annual client convention entitled ‘The Magic of Success’ at the Red Rock Resort and Casino in Las Vegas with record breaking attendance and rave reviews from all Private Practice Owners and staff in such professions as Physical Therapy, Audiology, Speech Language Pathology, Occupational and Pediatric Therapy.



Day One of the convention started with a bang, as Survival Strategies, Inc. released a brand new software program, the “Production Analysis & Management Program.” This program was designed to assist the Private Practice owner to manage their clinic more easily and more efficiently by providing each clinician’s individual production, alongside the clinic’s overall production with exact objective measurements.



This was followed by keynote speaker, Mr. Patrick Valtin, renowned international consultant and trainer specializing in Human Resources and Business Performance. Mr. Valtin’s presentation focused on the importance of having a clearly stated and known company purpose and how that relates to Private Practice including staff hiring, retention and all the way through to productivity and the ‘bottom line.’



The exceptional panel of presenters also included Jeff Ostrowski PT, owner of Excel Physical Therapy in Philadelphia and Editor of ‘Impact Magazine’ who delivered an in-depth workshop on Practice Finances and Profitability. This segment proved to be quite popular with practice owners!



Kevin Hulsey PT, owner of Rehab Authority in Idaho, and Board Member of the APTA briefed the audience on the state of the American Physical Therapy Association as well as updates on Healthcare Reform, a current topic of high interest to practice owners.



The agenda covered many additional topics of concern for those in Private Practice, with a highlight on Practice Marketing and the use of Social Media in acquiring new patients. A fair amount of time was also allotted for networking with fellow practice owners and staff, which has come up time and again as a high interest activity among attendees, giving them an opportunity to share successful actions with their peers.



Here is what a few of the attendees had to say about the convention:



“My staff and I gained so many new ideas to improve on our marketing strategies, tracking of statistics, writing policies and procedures, etc.” K.N.



“Wonderful experience – truly honored to have been given the opportunity to experience this. Thank you Survival Strategies.” – R.B.



“We get down to the why in these conferences – others that I have been to don’t do that. They just give you ‘well here’s some ideas’ or ‘here’s what to say to a doc.’ It’s the best place to get real answers in our profession of private practice.” – V.V.



“Enthusiastic, engaging presentation of how to live in the future by using vision. Fantastic, motivating, useful presentation by a very knowledgeable presenter!” – L.I.



“I got information, benchmarks and tools that give me confidence to implement and develop programs.” – C.P.



This convention is held every October in surveyed locations around the U.S., Mexico or Caribbean Islands.



