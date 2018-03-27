Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Completes Construction

Mayville, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2018 --Residents of Mayville and the surrounding communities in south central Wisconsin will soon have a choice in caring for their loved ones who need a little extra tender loving care as Prairie Ridge Assisted Living completes the construction of its new assisted living in Mayville, WI.



Under construction since last Fall, Prairie Ridge is finalizing the work on the 38,000 square foot residence that will be have 37 assisted living suites. The home will feature:



- Movie theater

- Fireplace

- Space for socializing and games

- Arts & crafts room

- Activities room

- Hair Salon

- Chapel

- Exercise room with rehab equipment



Prairie Ridge administrator, Mark Forster, said: "Prairie Ridge has a commitment to quality care and we strive to provide our residents with a great living experience. Our residents can expect a respectful environment where residents are treated to excellent care."



A modern commercial kitchen will allow the kitchen staff to prepare a full range of meals and desserts, which Prairie Ridge residences have become known for. Mark continued: "We really strive to provide personal care and have the amenities that our residents are accustomed to, to make their lives easier."



The residence has an area for families to have private meals with their loved ones. Prairie Ridge also features a physical therapy area, and is excited to be partnering with Tailored Rehab to offer on-site state-of-the-art rehab.



Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Mayville is expected to open in early summer.