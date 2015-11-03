Prairie Valley Ventures, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Cutlery and Magnetic Knife Blocks

Ardmore, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Kevin Grant is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.SculleryStore.com. The website carries professional quality kitchen knives and magnetic knife blocks. Grant wanted to offer magnetic knife blocks as an alternative for slotted knife blocks since he knew that there was no real way of cleaning a traditional slotted knife block. These knife blocks can spread disease and make people sick. Grant started his website as a place to raise awareness about possible risks in the kitchen and provide products that would decrease the risk of infection.



There are many excellent kitchen products featured within the merchandise of SculleryStore.com. The website offers products including block knife sets, ceramic knives, fishing knives, utility knives, Maxam knives, magnetic knife blocks, and much more. In the future, Grant is going to continue adding products including Bisbell Magnabloc knife blocks and other kitchen utensils that can help customers keep their kitchen space more organized. By continuing to add new products to his website, he hopes to encourage customers to return to the site for kitchen items that they need.



Providing a website that will help raise awareness about health concerns in the kitchen is important to Grant regarding the SculleryStore.com. After working in the healthcare industry for many years, Grant knows a lot about food borne illness and the ways that people can reduce their risk of infection in the kitchen. He is planning to use his website to spread awareness about the way that a common knife block can become a real health hazard to convince customers to make the switch to a more sanitary magnetic knife block.



In addition to the main website, Grant is launching a blog located at http://www.SculleryReview.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to kitchen cutlery. Grant will be writing about how to choose a knife, what to look for in a quality knife, different types of knives, the different parts of the knife, brands of electric knife sharpeners, the benefits and disadvantages of ceramic knives, and other related topics. The purpose of the blog is to better educate customers about the knives they might be interested in using in their kitchens.



