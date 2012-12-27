Praxa and Yellowfin Sign Business Intelligence Partnership Agreement

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2012 --The agreement will see Praxa make Yellowfin’s easy-to-use BI solution, and associated training and implementation services, available to its broad range of corporate and government organizations within Australia.



Praxa’ s National Sales Manager, Carolyn Ingleson-Eames, said that its customers were demanding better self-service reporting and analytics capabilities, and that partnering with Yellowfin would advance Praxa’s reputation as a provider of world-class software solutions.



“BI is one of the key pillars to our business, we are being asked more and more for software solutions that are more innovative in their design compared to traditional offerings and truly affordable to implement and maintain,” said Ingleson-Eames. “Yellowfin will be a great addition to our portfolio in 2013, and we already have interest from our customer base.”



Yellowfin CEO and cofounder, Glen Rabie, said that the strategic alliance would help to further expand Yellowfin’s foundations in Australia, and meet marketplace demand for consumer-oriented BI technologies.



“Being an Australian-based BI vendor and developer, we choose our Australian partners very carefully,” said Rabie. “Praxa has been a major player in the Australian IT market – and BI specialist – for more than 30 years. We’re confident that Praxa’s outstanding reputation, skills and understanding of Australia’s ICT community will enable them to help grow Yellowfin’s reputation and meet bourgeoning market demand for user-friendly, consumer-oriented BI.”



Praxa is a specialized provider of BI, Data Warehousing, Enterprise Resource Planning and Budgeting & Forecasting solutions, as well as accompanying training and services. Praxa has offices across Australia, and is an endorsed and preferred supplier for New South Wales and Victoria state governments.



Praxa has been a major player in the Australian IT market for more than 30 years specializing in Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Warehousing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Budgeting and Forecasting and Training. The company focuses on technologies from SAP, Microsoft, Wennsoft, Yellowfin, ZAP and BIReady. Praxa has offices across Australia. For more information, visit http://www.praxa.com.au



Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com