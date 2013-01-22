Pre-Market Commentary & Reports For: (NASDAQ: CSCO), (NASDAQ: AAPL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2013 --Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) the world’s largest networking company, initiated a 1 percent equity investment in Parallels, a provider of hosting and cloud service enablement and desktop virtualization.



In a statement, Hilton Romanski, vice president of corporate business development for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) said, “We are particularly excited about Parallels global presence — including its operations in Russia — which affords Cisco a continued opportunity to fuel innovation there and around the world.”



Parallels is popular for its desktop virtualization software, which is used to run different operating systems and applications on computers, including Windows and Macs, without rebooting.



Cisco also announced that it would provide telemedicine technology for Albert Einstein Israelita Hospital in Brazil (HIAE).



Find out more on CSCO here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CSCO



Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) first quarter results are due on January 23. A Japanese newspaper has reported that Apple Inc.(AAPL) has cut down its LCD panel orders from Sharp by half, the reason being lower-than-expected sales of the iPhone 5.



Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company's products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.



Find out more for free on AAPL here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AAPL



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009