Pre-Market Commentary & Reports For: (NYSE:SVU), (NYSE: PAL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2013 --SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU), the food stores operator agreed to sell its five retail grocery banners to Cerberus-led investor group for $3.3 billion and the company named Sam Duncan as its CEO. SUPERVALU INC. (SUPERVALU) is a United States grocery channel. It operates in two segments: Retail food and Independent business. The Company leverages its distribution operations by providing wholesale distribution and logistics and service solutions to its independent retail customers through its Independent business segment. The Retail food segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries at retail locations operated by the Company, and the Independent business segment derives revenues from wholesale distribution to independently-owned retail food stores and other customers.



Find out more about SVU by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SUV



North American Palladium Ltd (USA) (NYSE: PAL), a precious metal producer, was up sharply in mid-day trading in the last trading session. At last check, PAL was trading 5.03% higher at $1.67 on volume of 2.52 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 2.19 million. The stock hit an intra-day high of $1.69 in trading. North American Palladium Ltd. (NAP) is a precious metals producer that has been operating its flagship Lac des Iles mine (LDI) located in Ontario, Canada. NAP also operates the Vezza gold mine located in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The Company is in the business of exploring and mining palladium, platinum, gold and certain base metals. NAP operates in three segments: palladium operations include the LDI palladium mine and mill; gold operations include the Sleeping Giant gold mine and mill; and corporate and other.



Find out more about PAL by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PAL



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009