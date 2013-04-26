New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2013 --American Graphite Technologies Inc. (OTC:AGIN) announced that the Company has completed a letter of intent (LOI) with the National Academy of Science of Ukraine; National Science Centre; Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology ("KIPT"), Kharkov, Ukraine. The scope of the collaboration will be to research the properties of graphene contained matter as working material for 3-D printing.



"I have been meeting with our collaboration partners at KIPT over the past week in Ukraine and I am very excited about the project that we are about to embark on," states CEO of the Company, Rick Walchuk. "We are currently finalizing the details and expect to release more information on the project shortly."



American Graphite Technologies Inc. is a mineral exploration and technology development company.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) announced its financial results for its first quarter of 2013.



Revenues of $85.9 million, an increase of 81% compared to the first quarter of 2012, and an increase of 14% from the fourth quarter of 2012.



A GAAP net loss for the quarter of $13.4 million, or a loss of $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.6 million, or a loss of $0.23 per basic and diluted share, in the first quarter of 2012.



ServiceNow, Inc. provides cloud-based services to automate enterprise information technology (IT) operations worldwide.



