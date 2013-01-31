Pre-Market Hot Equities Review & Reports For: (NYSE: RHI), (NYSE: AGO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2013 --Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2012. For the quarter ended December 31, 2012, net income was $58.6 million, or $.42 per share, on revenues of $1.03 billion.



Net income for the prior year’s fourth quarter was $42.6 million, or $.30 per share, on revenues of $973.5 million. For the year ended December 31, 2012, net income was $209.9 million, or $1.50 per share, on revenues of $4.11 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2011, net income was $149.9 million, or $1.04 per share, on revenues of $3.78 billion.



Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing services firm.



Assured Guaranty Ltd.(NYSE: AGO) earlier released the following statement by Dominic Frederico, President and Chief Executive Officer, in response to the announcement by Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (Moody’s) of new credit ratings for Assured Guaranty and its subsidiaries. “We strongly disagree with Moody’s assignment of an A2 rating to AGM, especially given Moody’s statements in its own release that AGM has capital adequacy ‘corresponding to a high Aa score’ and insured portfolio characteristics that are ‘high investment grade.’



Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL) is a Bermuda-based holding company. AGL provides through its subsidiaries, credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets.



