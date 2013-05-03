Pre-Market News on High Volume Stocks: (NASDAQ:INTC), (NASDAQ:FB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2013 --Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) announced that the board of directors has unanimously elected Brian Krzanich as its next chief executive officer (CEO), succeeding Paul Otellini. Krzanich will assume his new role at the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on May 16.



Krzanich, Intel’s chief operating officer since January 2012, will become the sixth CEO in Intel’s history. As previously announced, Otellini will step down as CEO and from the board of directors on May 16.



“After a thorough and deliberate selection process, the board of directors is delighted that Krzanich will lead Intel as we define and invent the next generation of technology that will shape the future of computing,” said Andy Bryant, chairman of Intel.



Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide.



Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2013. Revenue for the first quarter totaled $1.46 billion, an increase of 38%, compared with $1.06 billion in the first quarter of 2012. Revenue from advertising was $1.25 billion, representing 85% of total revenue and a 43% increase from the same quarter last year.



Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 30% of advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2013. Payments and other fees revenue was $213 million for the first quarter of 2013.



Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It builds various tools that enable users to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and computers.



