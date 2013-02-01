Pre-Market Penny Stocks on the Move: (OTCQB: ECAU), (OTCQB: SWVI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2013 --Echo Automotive, Inc. (OTCQB: ECAU ), announced plans for its inaugural technology workshop and focus group aimed at initiating a productive information flow between the Company's EchoDrive™ technology, design and marketing team with an initial group of influential industry insiders and key potential customers.



Echo Automotive, Inc. develops technologies and products designed for cost effective conversion of existing vehicles into highly fuel-efficient hybrids and plug-in hybrids.



EchoDrive™ is the Company's flagship product launched in late 2012 as an integrated hybrid system aimed at converting existing fleet vehicles to electrically assisted powertrains offering fleet managers an immediate low cost alternative to the high capital investment of relatively unproven, all-new electric vehicle designs.



Find out where ECAU could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ECAU



Swingplane Ventures Inc. (OTCQB: SWVI) announced problems with their website, but the problems have since been resolved. SWVI closed at 0.3790 in the last trading session. It moved up 5% on volumes of 20,318,316 versus a 3 month average volume of 10,423,700.



Swingplane Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, manufactures and sells men’s and women’s golf apparels. Its clothing line consists of tailored-fit golf shirts, pants, and skirts. The company focuses on marketing its products under the Swingplane name through online sales directly to the consumer.



Swingplane Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.



Find out more on SWVIby getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=SWVI



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009