Pre-Market Reports on the Following Stocks: (NYSE:F), (NYSE:DRH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2013 --Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields has been named 2013-2014 Campaign Chair for United Way for Southeastern Michigan.



Outgoing chair Sergio Marchionne, Chrysler Group LLC Chairman and CEO, passed the torch to Fields.



Fields' role as 2013-2014 Campaign Chair builds on the thriving long-term partnership between Ford Motor Company and United Way. Ford has contributed more to the United Way for South-eastern Michigan than any other corporation since the organization was founded in 1949.



The company and United Way have collaborated to place countless Ford employees as volunteers in local non-profit agencies, serve more than 1.1 million meals in metro Detroit through their Mobile Food Pantries program and build wheelchair ramps for dozens of local families, among other initiatives.



Ford Motor Company, a global automotive industry leader based in Dearborn, Mich., manufactures or distributes automobiles across six continents.



Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH) upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform from Neutral.



DiamondRock Hospitality Company traded at $ 9.81 in the last session, which is +0.30 (3.15%). The stock has a Range of 9.72 - 10.01. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 8.11 - 11.01 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 1.92B. The stock traded a volume of 1.83M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 2.08M.



DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a lodging-focused Maryland corporation operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns a portfolio of 27 premium hotels and resorts that contain 11,590 guest rooms. It also holds the senior note on a mortgage loan secured by an additional hotel and has the right to acquire, upon completion, a hotel under development.



