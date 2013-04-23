New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --Bergio International, Inc. (OTC:BRGO) announces updates on the closure of current projects, as well as providing information on future negotiations.



Within the past several months, the company has been working with multichannel electronic retailer ShopNBC (www.shopnbc.com). The deal has been finalized and Bergio will premiere on ShopNBC on May 7th, 2013 at 7pm EDT. CEO Berge Abajian will personally be on the air to present the brand to viewers.



The company is also currently in negotiations with Columbia Bank to create a credit line for Bergio. The purpose of this is to acquire a working capital for the company, therefore using less toxic financing which will in turn minimize dilution of company stock.



Bergio International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of upscale jewelry in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Oncothyreon Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:ONTY) traded at $ 2.62 in the last session, which is +0.21 (8.92%). The stock has a Range of 2.35 - 2.73. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 1.71 - 6.24 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 150.19M. The stock traded a volume of 2.01M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 490,637.00.



Oncothyreon Inc. (Oncothyreon) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s cancer vaccines are designed to stimulate the immune system to attack cancer cells, while its small molecule compounds are designed to inhibit the activity of specific cancer-related proteins. Its lead product candidate, Stimuvax, is a cancer vaccine being evaluated in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



