Pre-Market Stocks in the News: (NYSE: ALU), (NASDAQ: FCEL)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2013 --Alcatel Lucent SA (NYSE: ALU) traded in the range of $1.60 and $1.65 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 25.088 million shares, higher than its average daily trading volume of 22.250 millio shares. Its up move accompanied by high volume shows bullish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts. The stock had opened at $1.65 and closed at $1.63, up 4.49 percent from its previous close of $1.56. It has its first resistance level at $1.65.



The company deals in communications and networking technology. It is based out of France and was earlier known as Alcatel SA.



Find out more about ALU by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ALU



FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) traded in the range of $1.16 and $1.22 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $1.19 and closed at $1.21, up 4.31 percent from its previous close of $1.16. FuelCell Energy recorded the volume of 2.666 million shares. Its average daily trading volume stands at 1.142 million shares. Its MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock may go up in the coming sessions.



FuelCell Energy stock saw good insider buying interest as its CEO snapped up 5000 shares. The company deals in high temperature fuel cells for generating clean electric power.



Find out more about FCEL by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=FCEL



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009