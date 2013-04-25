New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2013 --Nestl (Pink:NSRGY) first-quarter sales increased 5.4% to CHF 21.9 billion. Organic growth was 4.3%, composed of 2.3% real internal growth and 2.0% pricing. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, added 2.0% to sales, whilst foreign exchange had an impact of -0.9%.



Sales up 5.4% to CHF 21.9 billion.



Organic growth of 4.3% with real internal growth of 2.3%.



Full-year outlook unchanged: organic growth between 5% and 6% together with an improved trading operating profit margin and underlying earnings per share in constant currency, as well as improvement in our capital efficiency.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide.



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) announced that its first quarter 2013 financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 7, 2013. BioCryst will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and to provide an update on the Company’s programs. The call will be led by Jon P. Stonehouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas R. Staab, II, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Dr. William P. Sheridan, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals designs, optimizes and develops novel small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases, with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs of patients and physicians.



