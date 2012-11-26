New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2012 --Poseidon Concepts Corp. (PINK: POOSF) is down sharply in mid-day trading today. POOSF, which is engaged in renting fracturing fluid handling tanks primarily used in well completion operations in the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada and U.S., plunged last week after the company gave a weak outlook.



POOSF is currently trading 7.58% lower at $5.19 on volume of 138,775, which is below the daily average volume of 222,602. In the last five trading sessions, the stock has fallen more than 61%.



POOSF has fallen sharply after hitting $6 resistance level. The stock has support at around $4.50.



Find out where POOSF is headed by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=POOSF



Amarantus BioSciences Inc. (OTC: AMBS) was down sharply in its last trading session, extending its losses from the previous trading sessions. AMBS is currently trading 0.51% lower at $0.0390 on volume of 9.46 million, which is below the daily average volume of 21.80 million. AMBS has now fallen nearly 19% in the last three trading sessions. In the last five trading sessions, the stock has fallen more than 25%.



AMBS is trading close to its 200-day moving average, which is a strong support level. If the stock falls below this level then the downward slide will continue. The stock’s MACD chart is currently giving strong bearish signals.



AMBS, which is a development stage biotechnology company, has been falling despite some positive developments for the company recently. Earlier this week, the company announced that it won MANF patent challenge in Europe.



Find out if a bounce back could happen with AMBS by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AMBS



Nestle SA (PINK: NSRGY), the Switzerland-based consumer goods company, was up sharply in its latest trading session. At last check, NSRGY was trading 1.21% higher at $64.43 on volume of 80,809, which is significantly below the daily average volume of 379,620. In the last five trading sessions, NSRGY has gained nearly 2%.



NSRGY has bounced back after finding support at around $62. The stock today crossed its 50-day moving average, which is a strong bullish signal. If NSRGY breaks through $65 resistance level then the stock has significant upside potential.



Earlier this month, NSRGY announced that it is recalling Nesquik over salmonella contamination.



Find out if NSRGY could maintain the momentum by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009