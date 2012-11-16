Pre-Market Trading Commentary on High Volume Penny Stocks: (NASDAQ: AAPL), (NASDAQ: SPLS).

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2012 --Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock its 6-months low price in the latest trading session and its MACD chart shows bearish trend. The stock had opened at $537.53 and closed at $525.62, down 2.10 percent from its previous close of $536.88. Apple recently announced the launch of iPad Mini which was received warmly by the market.



The company is engaged in tech sector. Its stock may tumble further in the coming session. The stock is also trading below its short term moving average price of $539.28 and long term moving average price of $577.60, which hints at bearish trend.



Find out what else could happen with one of the most successful companies on earth by reading, for free, the trend analysis report here: AAPL, Trend analysis report



Staples Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) is showing bullish trend as it traded in the range of $11.46 and $12.02 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $11.49 and closed at $11.92, up 3.25 percent from its previous close of $11.55. Staples reported its quarterly results and its EPS surpassed analysts’ expectations.



The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $6.35 billion and its EPS stood at 46 cents per share. Its stock is likely to remain in medium time period and may go up to $12.14 level. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as high as $12.24 in the coming trading sessions.



Find out more about SPLS here: SPLS,Trend analysis report



