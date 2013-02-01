Pre-Market Trading Commentary on High Volume Stocks: (NASDAQ: GRPN), (NASDAQ: DCTH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2013 --Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a global leader in local commerce, making it easy for people around the world to search and discover great businesses at unbeatable prices. The company recently released the newest version of the Groupon Merchants app for Android (v2.2), which incorporates Groupon Payments into the platform.



The boom in smartphone and tablet demand has shifted the advertising market's focus to digital. Research firm eMarketer recently reported that global digital advertising spending topped the $100 billion mark in 2012.



Groupon, Inc. operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally.



Find out more on GRPN here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=GRPN



Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) would participate in Eight International Symposium on Regional Cancer Therapies from February 16, 2013 - February 18, 2013



DCTH closed at 1.51 in the last trading session. It moved up 5.59% on volumes of 3,098,896 versus a 3 month average volume of 1,073,920.



Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) announced in January, that Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colo., has become the first U.S. center to initiate the Expanded Access Program (EAP), which will provide eligible patients access to treatment with the Company`s second-generation hemofiltration cartridge of its proprietary chemosaturation system.



Under certain circumstances, the FDA allows companies to offer early access programs to patients who have serious or immediately life-threatening illnesses for which there are no comparable alternative therapies.



Find out where DCTH could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=DCTH



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009