Pre-Market Trading Commentary on High Volume Stocks: (NYSE:CX), (NYSE:YGE)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2013 --CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) announced that it will host a full-day video webcast presentation on Thursday, February 14, 2013, starting at 8:25AM EST in which members of senior management will discuss the company’s business and financial strategy, operations in its different regions, outlook and other related topics, which may contain important information for CEMEX’s stakeholders.



CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable service to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through its efforts to pursue innovative industry solutions and efficiency advancements and to promote a sustainable future.



Get everything investors are looking for when trading CX by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=CX



Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YGE) recently announced that The Company has supplied 65 kilowatts of PV modules for Kawkabuna for Energy Solutions which is a specialized company in Jordan providing energy saving solutions. This is Yingli Green Energy's first order in the Jordanian market.



Also last month YGE announced that it has entered a strategic partnership agreement with SAP AG, a world leader in enterprise software and software-related services. "We're pleased to unveil this strategic partnership with SAP," said Mr. Liansheng Miao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yingli Green Energy.



Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (YGE) is a leading solar energy company.



Get the latest news on YGE here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=YGE



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009