Pre-Market Trading Commentary On: (NASDAQ: MERU), (NYSE: XIN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2013 --Meru Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:MERU) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $4.00 per share.



Gross proceeds, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Meru, are expected to be approximately $12 million. The offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2013, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Meru has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of common stock to cover overallotments, if any. Directors and executive officers of Meru Networks will purchase shares from the underwriters at the public offering price.



Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2012.



Total fourth quarter revenues were US$263.1 million, a 31.7% increase from US$199.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a 16.4% increase from US$226.1 million in the third quarter of 2012.



Contract sales totaled US$188.4 million, a 9.5% increase from US$172.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and an 18.0% decrease from US$229.8 million in the third quarter of 2012.



The Company paid a quarterly dividend of US$0.04 per ADS on October 31, 2012 and will pay a quarterly dividend of US$0.05 per ADS on February 28, 2013.



Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of residential real estate projects in China.



