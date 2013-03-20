Pre-Market Trading Commentary on : (OTC Pink: SKTO), (OTCQB: AGIN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2013 --SK3 Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: SKTO) announced recently that it has appointed licensing expert and former Executive of King World Productions, Kevin Allyn, as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



"Each of the members voted onto the Board brings experience, a unique perspective and direction," said A. Mayor, CEO of SK3. "Kevin Allyn has broad experience as a senior executive and entrepreneur in entertainment, television, film, music, sports, licensing, and talent management. Kevin has also been an advisor to a variety of companies both private and multi-billion dollar public companies. Mr. Allyn was also one of the presidents of King World Productions, one of the most successful television companies in history.”



Get everything traders and investors are looking for concerning SKTO here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=SKTO



American Graphite Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: AGIN) and ( BERLIN : A8G ) (WKN:A1KBDQ/ISIN:US02640K1079) announced that it has acquired a 100% interest in 100 mineral claims, totaling approximately 13,343 acres, of prospective graphite claims in the Province of Quebec, Canada.



The property is located approximately 300 kilometers north of the town of Baie-Comeau in Quebec. It can be accessed by Highway 389 and a network of gravel roads which are part of Hydro Quebec's Manicougan dam reservoir. Topography is mainly undulating glacial landforms.



American Graphite Technologies Inc. (AGIN) is a mineral exploration and technology development company that is listed on a US Stock Exchange where the Company's ticker symbol is AGIN and on the Berlin Stock Exchange under the following symbol: A8G (WKN:A1KBDQ/ISIN:US02640K1079).



Find out where AGIN could be headed here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=AGIN



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure

WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009