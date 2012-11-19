New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2012 --Dell Inc. (NASDAQ: DELL) reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the stock into bearish zone. Its stock tumbled 7.33 percent during the latest trading session and closed at $8.86. During the trading session, the stock oscillated in the range of $8.69 and $9.35.



The stock is at its lowest level in last three years. Dell expects its fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of $14 billion and $14.4 billion. The consensus estimate for the forecast stood at $14.5 billion. The stock may plunge down further in its coming session. Dell is a technology company and offers hardware and software services.



Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shows mild bullish trend as the stock made another up move in its latest trading session. The stock recently came out of one of its lockouts and has seen renewed interest in trading activity. It traded in the range of $22.18 and $23.93 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $22.23 and closed at $23.56, up 6.27 percent from its previous close of $22.17.



Facebook has its first resistance level at $24.13. If the stock breaches this level, it may go as high as $25.87. On the downside, the stock may go down to $23.39 level. Facebook is a social networking outfit.



Sirius XM Radio Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is likely to be adversely hit by the NHL lockout. However, its stock gained 1.51 percent in its latest trading session. The stock closed its latest trading session at $2.69. It had opened the session at $2.64.



Sirius XM Radio offers satellite radio services. It is mainly operational in the United States and Canada. The company was formed in 1990 and is based out of New York. Its MACD chart shows neutral trend in the short term. Its first support level is at $2.60. Upon breaching this level, the stock may fall to $2.54 level.



