Pre-Market Trading News on High Volume Stocks: (NASDAQ:QCOM), (NASDAQ:BRCD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2013 --QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) recently announced results for the second quarter of fiscal 2013 ended March 31, 2013. Second Quarter Results (GAAP) highlights included Revenues: $6.12 billion, up 24 percent year-over-year (y-o-y) and 2 percent sequentially. Operating income: $1.88 billion, up 24 percent y-o-y and down 10 percent sequentially.



Net income: $1.87 billion, down 16 percent y-o-y and 2 percent sequentially. Diluted earnings per share: $1.06, down 17 percent y-o-y and 3 percent sequentially. Effective tax rate: 13 percent for the quarter. Operating cash flow: $2.22 billion, up 17 percent y-o-y; 36 percent of revenues. Return of capital to stockholders: $431 million, or $0.25 per share, of cash dividends paid.



Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a world leader in 3G, 4G and next-generation wireless technologies.



Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) announced its continued support for the OpenStack initiative and its ongoing commitment to bringing open network solutions to enterprise and service provider customers through the introduction of a new Brocade® VCS® fabric plugin that delivers powerful on-demand fabric provisioning capabilities in OpenStack-based cloud environments.



Available as a component of the OpenStack Grizzly release, the Brocade VCS plugin expands the native attributes of Brocade VCS Fabric technology -- unsurpassed network automation, efficiency and elasticity -- by coupling these benefits with the ease of provisioning provided by OpenStack.



Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. engages in the supply of Internet protocol based Ethernet networking solutions and storage area networking (SAN) solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide.



