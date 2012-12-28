Pre-Market Trend Analysis Reports on Stocks to Watch Closely: (NASDAQ: ASTX), (NYSE: NAV)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2012 --Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX)2.87 +0.11 (3.99%) AstexPharma (ASTX) was higher on volume in its previous trading session following a publication in the American Academy of Pediatricsoffical journal earlier in the week highlighting the effectiveness of decitabine (trade name Dacogen) in relapsed neuroblastoma.



Astex Pharmaceuticals™ is a leader in innovative drug discovery, development and commercialization, committed to the fight against cancer and other life-threatening diseases. ASTX states we are a leader in innovative small-molecule therapeutics with particular expertise in fragment-based drug discovery, the most important advance in discovery chemistry in the last 20 years. Our primary areas of focus are oncology and hematology.



Find out if ASTX could maintain the momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ASTX



Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)21.05 +0.81 (4.00%) . Navistar International Corporation reported it has started shipping its International ProStar+ Class 8 trucks, powered by the Cummins ISX15 engine. Navistar had declared a loss of $2.77B, or $40.13 a share, for the quarter. That evaluates with net income of $255M, or $3.48 a share, in the similar quarter previous year.



Navistar International Corporation (NIC) is a holding company, whose principal operating subsidiaries are Navistar, Inc. and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company is a manufacturer of International brand commercial and military trucks, IC Bus (IC) brand buses, MaxxForce brand diesel engines, Workhorse Custom Chassis (WCC) brand chassis for motor homes and step vans, and Monaco RV (Monaco) recreational vehicles (RV), as well as a provider of service parts for all makes of trucks and trailers.



Find out if this report could benefit NAV in the very short term by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NAV



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009