Pre-Market Trend Analysis Research For: (OTC Pink: GRNH), (OTC Pink: NSRGY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2013 --GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNH) announced on Jan 29th, the opening of its fully functional, mobile friendly, online store showcasing the most popular brands in the industry. The products envelop full hydroponic systems and supplies as well as a full line of high end nutrients and accessories.



"This announcement is overdue," states David Rudat, CFO. "We have long desired to be the leading supplier in this space and we have quietly and cautiously gone about selecting the products and solutions that would provide the greatest value at wholesale prices," Rudat goes on to say.



Greengro Technologies is a world class provider of eco-friendly green technologies with specific domain expertise in indoor and outdoor agricultural science systems serving both the consumer and commercial farming markets.



Find out where this announcement could take GRNH by getting the free full report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=GRNH



Drugmaker Pfizer Inc.'s fourth-quarter results easily beat Wall Street expectations, driving up its stock, as profit more than quadrupled.



Excluding the proceeds from selling its nutrition business to Nestle SA (OTC Pink: NSRGY) for $11.5 billion on Nov. 30, and a total of $888 million for restructuring, legal and other one-time items, the Viagra maker would have had a profit of $3.51 billion, or 47 cents per share.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands.



Find out more on NSRGY by getting the free full report here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009