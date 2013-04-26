Pre-Market Update on Most Active Stocks For: (NASDAQ:MPEL), (NASDAQ:VOD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2013 --The Wall Street Journal reports that the Philippine unit of Nasdaq-listed Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd. (NASDAQ: MPEL) priced shares it privately placed at 14 pesos (34 U.S. cents) each, raising $377 million for its integrated resort-casino project.



Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Macau. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 450 gaming tables and 1,400 gaming machines; guest rooms; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 20 restaurants and bars, 70 retail outlets, and an audio visual multimedia experience; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.



Verizon Wireless operates the nation's largest 4G LTE network and largest, most reliable 3G network. Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon Communications (NASDAQ: VZ) and Vodafone (NASDAQ: VOD).



Verizon Wireless and Bright House Networks announced they are teaming up in Birmingham to offer new and existing customers greater selections, value and convenience in their wireless and entertainment packages.



Qualified customers who are based in Birmingham can now purchase Bright House Networks video, Internet and home phone services and Verizon Wireless smartphones, tablets and Verizon Wireless services from both companies and may be eligible to receive a Visa™ prepaid debit card valued up to $200, depending on the combination of services selected. Customers can choose their combination of services from a range of offers that include video, Internet, home phone and wireless service.



